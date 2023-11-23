Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shucked is running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

Shucked

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Shucked arrived at Macy's flagship store on 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Corn" and "Independently Owned" below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

The show features a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPRs Tiny Desk Concert Series Photo
Video: The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series

The cast of Shucked recently performed as part of NPR's iconic Tiny Desk Concert series! Check out the full video here!

2
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned on COLBERT Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their showstopping Shucked musical number, 'Independently Owned.' Newell frequently receives mid-show standing ovations after performing the number in the musical. They won Best Featured Performance in a Musical at this year's Tony Awards. Watch the video now!

3
Words From The Wings: John Behlmann of SHUCKED Photo
Words From The Wings: John Behlmann of SHUCKED

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with John Behlmann from Shucked. John told us all about his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

4
SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date

Shucked has announced it will close on Broadway Sunday, January 14, 2024. A North American tour will launch Fall 2024, as well as productions in London’s West End at a Cameron Mackintosh theater Winter of 2025, and in Sydney, Australia in the Spring of 2026.

