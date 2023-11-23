Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Earlier this this morning, the cast of Shucked arrived at Macy's flagship store on 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Corn" and "Independently Owned" below!

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

The show features a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.