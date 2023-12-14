SHUCKED to Open North American Tour in Nashville in November 2024

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall November 5-10, 2024.

Currently nominated for the GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Shucked will celebrate the tour’s official opening night while in Nashville, the famed home of its composers Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Tickets for Shucked in Nashville will go on sale at a later date with the best way to secure your seats through renewing or purchasing a Broadway at TPAC season ticket package in advance. To receive the latest updates on TPAC’s 2024-25 Broadway season and pre-sales for the Nashville premiere of Shucked, visit www.tpac.org.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn; a score by GRAMMY Award winners, Tony Award nominees, and Nashville songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally; and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is currently playing on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre (2018 West 41st Street) and is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook and ZKM Media.

The GRAMMY nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.

Save the Dates:

Shucked

November 5 – 10, 2024

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.