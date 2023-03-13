Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway

Peter Pan is taking flight again on Broadway this Spring... but this time, something's bound to go wrong. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is set to begin performances on Friday, March 17th and open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

"I love this play particularly, because it's just as funny as The Play That Goes Wrong, but there is also a lot of heart to it and there's a story," explained creator Jonathan Sayer. "So you can follow the comedy and you can also follow the story of Peter Pan... but also the story of the actors who are playing the roles."

"I am very excited for American audiences to see this show because I think it is much more American in its style and ethos," added Henry Shields. "It's much more bright, happy, and engaging. There are songs, dancing, and much bigger slapstick."

Watch below as they, and the rest of the cast chats more about the new play!