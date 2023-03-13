Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 19, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Peter Pan is taking flight again on Broadway this Spring... but this time, something's bound to go wrong. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is set to begin performances on Friday, March 17th and open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

"I love this play particularly, because it's just as funny as The Play That Goes Wrong, but there is also a lot of heart to it and there's a story," explained creator Jonathan Sayer. "So you can follow the comedy and you can also follow the story of Peter Pan... but also the story of the actors who are playing the roles."

"I am very excited for American audiences to see this show because I think it is much more American in its style and ethos," added Henry Shields. "It's much more bright, happy, and engaging. There are songs, dancing, and much bigger slapstick."

Watch below as they, and the rest of the cast chats more about the new play!






Related Stories
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: Meet the Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
Yesterday was a press day gone right! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. The company just met the press ahead of previews and BroadwayWorld was there for the special day.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced! Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PETER PAN GOES WRONG; Full Cast Announced!
Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. Plus,  check out all new rehearsal photos here!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow With Giveaway Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow With Giveaway
The Peter Pan Goes Wrong box office will open tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM! Save on fees, and get a free Peter Pan Goes Wrong pan with purchase.
Up on the Marquee: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Photo
Up on the Marquee: PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, will premiere on Broadway with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of the new marquee!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on BroadwayVideo: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway
March 13, 2023

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. BroadwayWorld met with the company last week and we're taking you behind the scenes of the big day in this video!
Character Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their Roles
March 7, 2023

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater.
Video: The Company of FAT HAM Talks Bringing the Play to BroadwayVideo: The Company of FAT HAM Talks Bringing the Play to Broadway
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat with the company of Broadway's Fat Ham!
Video: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN Danger on Living in Michael R. Jackson's WorldVideo: The Company of WHITE GIRL IN Danger on Living in Michael R. Jackson's World
March 6, 2023

Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chat with the company of White Girl in Danger!
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Break Down Their CharactersVideo: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Break Down Their Characters
March 2, 2023

Watch the cast members of New York, New York on Broadway break down their characters!
share