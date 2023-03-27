Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Company of PARADE Records 'The Old Red Hills of Home'

The revival stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Watch the company of Parade on Broadway in the studio recording 'The Old Red Hills of Home'!

The revival stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden.

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.




Related Stories
Video: Watch Platt & Diamond Perform From PARADE on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch Platt & Diamond Perform From PARADE on TODAY
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'This Is Not Over Yet' from Parade. Later in the episode, Platt sat down with the hosts of TODAY to discuss returning to Broadway in the revival, his engagement to Noah Galvin, and more. Watch the video of the performances and the interview now!
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of PARADE Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of PARADE
All new portraits have been released of the cast of the new revival of Parade, which opened last week at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out the photos here!
PARADE Cast Recording Gets Release Date Photo
PARADE Cast Recording Gets Release Date
News has broken that the Parade New Broadway Cast Recording will be released digitally on March 23, 2023.
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PARADE Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PARADE
Parade is back on Broadway! The revival, starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opened last night, March 16, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out our photos of attendees Sara Bareilles, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jeremy Jordan, Rachel Zegler, and more as they walk the red carpet here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Parade Logo Pin

Parade Logo Pin

Parade Unisex Photo Tee

Parade Unisex Photo Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Unisex Shalom Tee

Parade Logo Corduroy Hat

Parade Logo Corduroy Hat




More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins RehearsalsBroadway Co-Producers Set as PRIMA FACIE Begins Rehearsals
March 27, 2023

Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) started rehearsals in New York City today for her Broadway debut in Prima Facie. The production's co-producers have also been announced! Learn more here!
Video: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVEVideo: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVE
March 27, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Here Lies Love. Check out an all new video, featuring Lea Salonga and David Korins touring the newly transformed Broadway Theatre!
Illusionist Antonio Díaz 'El Mago Pop' Will Bring Solo Show to Broadway This SummerIllusionist Antonio Díaz 'El Mago Pop' Will Bring Solo Show to Broadway This Summer
March 27, 2023

Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced, announced that he will soon make his Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.
Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED FilmPhotos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film
March 27, 2023

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.
Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!Wake Up With BWW 3/27: SWEENEY TODD Reviews, Plus a Message From Nathan Lane!
March 27, 2023

Top stories: Read the reviews for Sweeney Todd on Broadway, and watch a message from Nathan Lane in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
share