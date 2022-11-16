Video: The Cast of TAKE ME OUT Shares Parenting Advice for Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita recently welcomed their second child, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.
Ferguson's fellow Take Me Out cast members shared their parenting advice!
In this Tony Award-winning Best Play, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
