Take Me Out
TAKE ME OUT Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Husband Justin Mikita Welcome Their Second Child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a 2021 Tony Award-winner for his performance in the first Broadway engagement of Scott Ellis' acclaimed revival of Take Me Out.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their second child, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

The actor, who can currently be seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out, was absent from tonight's performance as the happy couple rushed off to meet their newest addition.

The newborn showed his team pride for his debut, sporting a jersey onesie featuring the logo for the Empires, the fictional baseball team in the hit play.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson starred as "Mitchell Pritchett" on the Emmy Award-winning ABC comedy "Modern Family." The show has earned five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and three People's Choice Award nominations for "Favorite Comedic TV Actor" on behalf of "Modern Family."

Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as "Chip" in George C. Wolfe's revival of On the Town. He later went on to originate the role of "Leaf Coneybear" in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance; Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance). He has worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in such notable productions as The Tempest, The Comedy Of Errors (Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Merchant Of Venice, The Winter's Tale and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance). Other theatre credits include world premieres of Christopher Shinn's Where Do We Live and Michael John LaChiusa's Little Fish, as well as "Leo Bloom" in The Producers and "Sir Robin" in Spamalot, both at The Hollywood Bowl.




