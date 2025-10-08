 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: THE NOTEBOOK National Tour Cast Perform Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

The production runs through October 12, 2025, as part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Today, cast members from The Notebook offered an exclusive live preview of the show’s heartfelt music, composed by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, during a special lobby performance at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Watch the video!

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel that inspired the beloved film, The Notebook brings its timeless love story to the stage with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us).

The musical is now playing at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre through Sunday, October 12, 2025, as part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
115 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Oh, Mary!
94 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Art
26 ratings

Art
Hamilton
112 ratings

Hamilton

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos