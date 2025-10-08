Video: THE NOTEBOOK National Tour Cast Perform Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, cast members from The Notebook offered an exclusive live preview of the show’s heartfelt music, composed by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, during a special lobby performance at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre. Watch the video!

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel that inspired the beloved film, The Notebook brings its timeless love story to the stage with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us).

The musical is now playing at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre through Sunday, October 12, 2025, as part of the Five Star Bank 2025–26 Broadway Season.