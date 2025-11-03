Video: Susan Egan Joins HERCULES Cast For Disney Villain Medley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Susan Egan, the original Meg from the Hercules animated film, joined the company of the West Endmusical for a very special Disney villain medley. Watch a video of the performance that took place on Halloween, which includes Egan singing "I Won't Say I'm in Love" and "Mother Knows Best" from Tangled.

The medley also included the cast of Hercules singing songs from other Disney musicals, including Lion King, Beauty and the Beast & The Little Mermaid.

As well as providing the voice for Meg, Egan was the voice of Lin in Spirited Away, and was nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Belle in Beauty and Beast on Broadway.

Having opened in June of this year, Hercules has a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah. The new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.