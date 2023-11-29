Video: Sting Talks MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at New York City Center

Message in a Bottle runs Apr 30 – May 12, 2024.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Message in a Bottle

Hear from music icon Sting on this extraordinary new dance-theater show, set to 27 of his most beloved songs. Choreographed by Kate Prince with new music arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, Message in a Bottle tells an uplifting tale of humanity and hope, interwoven with favorites like “Desert Rose,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and more.

Watch below!

Tickets starting from $45 (fees included) can be purchased online, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

NEW YORK CITY CENTER 

(Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. The distinctive Neo-Moorish building was founded by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as Manhattan’s first performing arts center with the mission of making the best in theater, dance, and music accessible to all audiences. This commitment continues today through celebrated dance and musical theater series like the Fall for Dance Festival and the Tony-honored Encores! series; the annual season by Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; and new dance series Artists at the Center. City Center welcomes audiences to experience internationally acclaimed artists including Kyle Abraham, Matthew Bourne, Ayodele Casel, Manhattan Theatre Club, Nederlands Dans Theater, and Twyla Tharp, on the same stage where legends made their mark. Dedicated to a culture built on the values of curiosity, collaboration, accessibility, and inclusivity, City Center’s dynamic programming, art exhibitions, and studio events are complemented by education and community engagement programs that bring the performing arts to thousands of New York City students, teachers, and families every year. NYCityCenter.org




Next On Stage
Tune In


