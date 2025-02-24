Video: Steven Pasquale Sings 'The Streets of Dublin' at MCC MISCAST22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a video of Steven Pasquale performing "The Streets of Dublin" from A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at MCC Theater's MISCAST22. The event took place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 4, 2022, honoring Christine Baranski.

Miscast22 featured performances by Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Joshua Henry (MCC's The Wrong Man, Tick, Tick... Boom!), Tony Award® winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, A Raisin in the Sun), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Hello, Dolly!), Skye Dakota Turner (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Respect), and Tony Award® winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge, "Schmigadoon"). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) served as Musical Director.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

About Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale was recently seen Off-Broadway in Teeth, Here We Are, and Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is best known for his role as the New York City Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Sean Garrity in the series Rescue Me. He made his television debut on the HBO series Six Feet Under.