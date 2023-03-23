Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE

All eight episodes of the series will begin streaming tomorrow, March 24 on Hulu.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") are the writers of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here.



A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The series stars Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez. The series will also feature Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Watch a video of the writers discuss melding musical theatre with television comedy, collaborating on the series over Zoom, and working with the series' director, Thomas Kail, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision").

Watch the new interview here:





