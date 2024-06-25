Video: Steve Martin and Martin Short Discuss the Premise of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel is nowhere to be seen. Instead, as previously announced, Martin Short is guest hosting the show, which will feature a slew of guests including Short's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. On Monday, Martin stopped by the show to discuss his latest projects and tease the highly anticipated fourth season of the Hulu comedy.

"The premise is that they're going to make a movie of the three of us, "Martin said. "Our podcast made it to Hollywood, but they've cast other actors to play us." This was confirmed last week when a new photo debuted on Instagram featuring Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Eva Longoria in costume as the central trio.

In the new season, the characters will spend some time in Los Angeles as this in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season.

Martin and Short went on to reminisce about some fun stories on set, with Short even previewing a joke featured in the upcoming season set to be released on August 27 on Hulu.

Watch the full interview!

About Only Murders in the Building

When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel suspect murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles.