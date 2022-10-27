Video: Stars of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Walk The Red Carpet in Los Angeles

The stars of To Kill a Mockingbird walked the red carpet at Broadway in Hollywood's Pantages Theatre - and BroadwayWorld was on hand to talk about bringing the classic story to cities across the country as the production lands in Los Angeles.

Watch the video below!

We spoke with the cast on the red carpet including Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas (Atticus Finch), Melanie Moore (Scout Finch), Jacqueline Williams (Calpurnia), Justin Mark (Jem Finch), Yaegel T. Welch (Tom Robinson), Steven Lee Johnson (Dill Harris) and Mary Badham who was Oscar-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film (Mrs. Dubose.)

They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, Richard Poe as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Anthony Natale as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Mr. Cunningham and ensemble members Morgan Bernhard, Denise Cormier, Christopher R Ellis, Stephen Elrod, Glenn Fleary, Maeve Moynihan, Daniel Neale, Dorcas Sowunmi and Greg Wood. Yaegel T. Welch, Steven Lee Johnson, Luke Smith, Liv Rooth and Glenn Fleary join the tour from the Broadway production.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is set to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre with Greg Kinnear as Atticus Finch on June 1, 2022. A production will debut in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.