Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of & JULIET

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre was the place to be on Thursday night, as the best of Broadway and the music industry came to celebrate opening night of & Juliet!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Check out interviews from te red carpet below!