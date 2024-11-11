Video: Sneak Peek Promo of NBC WICKED Movie Special with Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







NBC has released a new promo video for Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, the upcoming behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie. The special is set to air Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. on NBC, three days prior to the film’s worldwide release. Peacock will stream the special on Nov. 20. Wicked arrives in theaters November 22.

Filmed on the movie’s stunning Emerald City set, the new promo sees Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode share personal memories, intimate video diaries and revealing secrets about their personal journeys through the making of the Universal Pictures film.

The special will also debut the world premiere of a new scene from the motion picture that audiences can only see in this behind-the-scenes special.

With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the cast, unique details and stories from their time on set together, and never-before-seen footage, “Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked” will give fans unprecedented access to the must-see film of this holiday season.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/NBC