Video: Shailene Woodley Explains Why She Decided to Make Her Broadway Debut

Shailene Woodley, known for her roles onscreen in projects like Divergent and Big Little Lies, will be making her Broadway debut in a few short months in Leslye Headland's new play Cult of Love.

"I started acting when I was five so I've really only known cameras," the actress told Seth Meyers on his late-night show on Wednesday. "I loved the environment of a film set and stages terrified me...I kind of got over stage fright five or six years ago and have been wanting to do theatre because it's so different," she explained. "It's so vulnerable and I just wanted to challenge myself."

She told Meyers that, following the first read, she is excited to learn from those experienced theater-makers with whom she will be working. "It's such a different language from film and TV," she added.

The New York Premiere production of CULT OF LOVE, directed by Trip Cullman, will begin previews on November 20th and will officially open on December 12th at the Helen Hayes Theater. In addition to Woodley, the company includes Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell, Zachary Quinto, and Christopher Sears.

ABOUT CULT OF LOVE

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

Emmy® Award nominee Leslye Headland (Bachelorette, “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” “Russian Doll”) has written an equally heartwarming and heartbreaking new play about the things that bind families together... or tear them apart.

CULT OF LOVE will feature scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, and sound design by Darron L West. The Music Supervisor is Jacinth Greywoode. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Liz Fraser, CSA.CULT OF LOVE had its World Premiere at IAMA in January 2018.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC