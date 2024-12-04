Video: Selena Gomez Discusses Genre-Defying Musical EMILIA PEREZ on THE LATE SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Selena Gomez, Emilia Perez is a bit difficult to describe. On a recent visit to The Late Show, the actress told Stephen Colbert that watching the Spanish-language film is about "the experience," making it hard to categorize.

"It's a musical. It's a thriller. It has a little bit of humor," explained Gomez. "It's just a wonderful ride of these four women that are going through...different versions of their challenges." The film, now on Netflix, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May, receiving five nominations and winning three awards, including Best Actress and Best Soundtrack.

Also in the interview, Gomez talked about working with Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and what it is like mentoring the next generation of Disney stars in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Watch the full interview here.

From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.

Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramírez, Mark Ivanir, and James Gerard.