Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number

The Broadway production recently announced that it will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 3 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 4 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: See the First Two Minutes of HARMONY's Epic 15-Minute Opening Number

Get an extended look at The Comedian Harmonists in action as the production shares the first two minutes of Harmony on Broadway's epic 15-minute opening number! Check out the video below!

The Broadway production recently announced that it will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. 

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the cast stars Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony, which is a New York Times Critic’s Pick, features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

What happened next is the story of Harmony.

The music from Harmony lives on with the Cast Recording on Ghostlight Records available on Amazon and all streaming platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harmony A New Musical (@harmonyanewmusical)




RELATED STORIES

1
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo
HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date

Producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief announced that the Broadway production of Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing. 

2
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Cyndi Lauper and Theresa Rebeck recently visited the Broadway production of Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre. The pair then congratulated the stars including Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and the six “Harmonists”, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Eric Peters and Zal Owen after the show backstage. Check out photos here!

3
Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Photo
Video: Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room

In a new video, Julie Benko gave a tour of her Broadway dressing room, backstage at Harmony! Get a closer look at some of her costumes, backstage essentials, and more in the video here!

4
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Cont Photo
Photos: The Comedian Harmonists of HARMONY Judge HADESTOWN Holiday Dressing Room Door Contest

The Harmonists from Harmony on Broadway, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Eddie Grey, Eric Peters and Blake Roman, were invited between shows on Wednesday by the company of “Hadestown” to be their special judges at their annual Holiday Dressing Room Door Decorating Contest.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Broadway Logo Cap Harmony Broadway Logo Cap
Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Madame Mug Harmony Madame Mug
Harmony Broadway Program Book Harmony Broadway Program Book

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODYBroadway Veteran Jack Viertel To Publish First Novel, BROADWAY MELODY
LEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal CastLEMPICKA On Broadway Adds Beth Leavel, Amber Iman And More To Principal Cast
Museum of Broadway Extends SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY ExhibitMuseum of Broadway Extends SIX: THE ROYAL GALLERY Exhibit
SUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West EndSUCCESSION's Nicholas Braun to Star in LOBBY HERO in the West End

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You