Video: See An Extended Trailer for BEACHES THE MUSICAL, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Beaches opens tomorrow, May 24th, and will run through June 16th in the Arts Commons  Max Bell Theatre in Calgary.

By: Jun. 04, 2024
Theatre Calgary has released an extended trailer Beaches the Musical, starring Kelli Barrett (Bertie)  and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee). Check it out below!

Rounding out the cast are Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Huber-McManus (Teen Cee Cee,  Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie  McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison  Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).  

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone (Theatre  Calgary: The Louder We Get; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A  Bronx Tale), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The  Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: New York, New York, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Allegiance, Kimberly Akimbo), projection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, The Thanksgiving Play; UK: Bhangra  Nation), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry).

