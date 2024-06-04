Video: See An Extended Trailer for BEACHES THE MUSICAL, Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Calgary has released an extended trailer Beaches the Musical, starring Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee). Check it out below!

Rounding out the cast are Cecilia Currie (Little Bertie), Emily Dallas (Rose, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Jillian Huber-McManus (Teen Cee Cee, Ensemble), Sierra Holder (Janice, Ensemble), Nathan Gibb Johnson (Michael Barron, Ensem ble), Jamie Konchak (Leona, Ensemble), Hailey Loyns (Cover), Kayla MacKenzie (Cover), Katie McMillan (Teen Bertie, Ensemble, Bertie Cover), Brent Thiessen (John Perry, Ensemble), Addison Wagman (Little Cee Cee), Alba Evora Weiler (Nina), and Eric Wigston (Cover).

The creative team for Beaches the Musical includes scenic design by James Noone (Theatre Calgary: The Louder We Get; Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, A Bronx Tale), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Broadway: Sunset Boulevard, Harold Prince: The Director’s Life), lighting design by Ken Billington (Broadway: New York, New York, Waitress, Chicago), sound design by Kai Harada (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Allegiance, Kimberly Akimbo), projection design by David Bengali (Broadway: Water for Elephants, The Thanksgiving Play; UK: Bhangra Nation), and wig/make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Backstage Artistry).

Beaches opens tomorrow, May 24th, and will run through June 16th in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre in Calgary. Tickets for Beaches the Musical are now on sale at theatrecalgary.com.