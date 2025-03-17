Video: Sarah Snook Talks THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY on CBS Sunday Morning

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Snook is now reprising her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway after winning the Olivier Award for this production in London. She recently chatted with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Faith Salie about capturing the horror, humor and humanity of the characters in Oscar Wilde's original story.

She also talked about why she was most attracted to Disney villains growing up and how acting with a camera crew as part of the show's mix of illuminating projections and live performance is like dancing on the Broadway stage.

Watch the full interview here!

About The Picture of Dorian Gray

Previews began on March 10 for the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook and adapted, written and directed by Kip Williams. The production will open on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the Music Box Theatre. The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks.

Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.