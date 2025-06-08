Video: Sarah Snook Reacts to Tony Win for Best Leading Actress in a Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Sarah Snook took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play' for her outstanding work in The Picture of Dorian Gray. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Sarah is an Olivier Award winning performer who was most recently seen on the final season of the HBO award-winning series “Succession.” For her portrayal of Shiv Roy over the past four seasons she has received a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award and been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The series has received critical acclaim and, among its many accolades, won Best Drama Series at the 2020 and 2022 Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, and won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

In 2021, Sarah had a supporting role in Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman alongside Vanessa Kirby. The film premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in competition and also screened at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. Previously, Sarah starred as the lead in the 2015 Australian drama series “The Beautiful Lie,” which earned her a Logie Award nomination for Most Outstanding Actress as well as the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama. This marked Sarah’s second AACTA nomination in this category, which she previously won for her performance in the 2012 television movie “Sisters of War.” Her additional television credits include AMC’s anthology drama series “Soulmates” from Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein, an episode of “Black Mirror,” and “The Secret River.”

On the big screen, Sarah’s first major role in America was in Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs alongside Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. Written by Aaron Sorkin, the biographical drama premiered to critical acclaim at the 2015 Telluride Film Festival and later went on to receive two Oscar nominations. Sarah delivered her most notable film performance as the complex lead “Jane/John” alongside Ethan Hawke in the science-fiction thriller Predestination, for which she received the AACTA Award and the Film Critics Circle of Australia award for Best Actress. Other film credits include The Beanie Bubble opposite Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks, the supernatural horror film Winchester with Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke; The Glass Castle alongside Brie Larson; Holding the Man opposite Guy Pearce; Oddball; The Dressmaker with Kate Winslet; Jessabelle; and Not Suitable for Children. Sarah lends her voice to Adam Elliot’s stop motion animated feature Memoir of a Snail as the lead character Grace Pudel. IFC Films has announced the film’s limited US release on October 25, with a wider expansion throughout November.