Video: Sarah Paulson Shares Personal Significance of Tony Award Win

Sarah Paulson recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show and, on the show, shared the personal significance of winning the Tony Award earlier this year for her performance in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Appropriate.

"As a young person growing up in New York City, I would walk through Times Square and I would see all of these sparkly lights and pictures of these actors and dreamt and dreamt about doing it," she explained.

"I never really imagined having a television or film career because I grew up here and theatre was the thing that seemed possible to me. I have won an Emmy and Golden Globe...but the Tony Award for me was [special]," noting that Meryl Streep has yet to receive that award.

Clarkson and Paulson went on to joke that, now having said this, the Oscar-winning actress would probably be on Broadway next season, with her eyes on her own award. "Your move, Meryl!" Clarkson quipped.

Paulson's other stage appearances include the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013, the Broadway productions of Collected Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. She is currently starring in the film Hold Your Breath on Hulu.