Video: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Team Reacts to Tony Honor

Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce took the stage to accept a Special Tony Award for their work on the Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?