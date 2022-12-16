Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: SIX Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Break Down the Show's Lyrics

The new cast of Six stars Hailee Kaleem Wright, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Bella Coppola, Nasia Thomas, Zoe Jensen, and Taylor Iman Jones.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Watch Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss discuss the lyrics for the songs in Six below!

The new cast of Six stars Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. Marilyn Caserta, Kristina Leopold and Aubrey Matalon also joined Holli' Conway and Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.




