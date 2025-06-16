Video: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 10 Queens Lip Sync to 'Defying Gravity'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on last week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars to guest judge a special Wicked challenge! On episode seven of season 10, the queens were tasked with creating a look inspired by Wicked: For Good, working in pairs with one Queen creating a "Good Witch" look and the other creating a "Bad Witch" look.

"Glinda and Elphaba learn the magic of working in tandem," RuPaul announced to the Queens at the beginning of the episode. "So this week, you'll be working in pairs." In honor of them film, the Queens were told to pick their "best frenemy" to work with on the challenge. The pair will also have to create a backstory for their looks.

After first surprising the Queens in the Werk Room, Erivo and Grande later gave their support while on the judges panel for the main challenge of the episode. Watch as the wininng queens, Daya Betty and Ginger Minj lip sync to what else, but "Defying Gravity" for the win!

This season, for the first time ever, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS introduced a brand-new format across 12 episodes: the Tournament of All Stars. The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame. Episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.