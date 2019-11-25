Video Roundup: SIX Fans Bring The Queens To TikTok

We're getting welcomed to the show to the historemix thanks to fans of the hit musical SIX taking to TikTok! Anne Boleyn, Katherine Howard, and the rest of the queens have come to the new social media platform through the show's songs including 'Don't Lose Ur Head,' 'All You Wanna Do' and 'Get Down.' We've compiled some of the standout posts for you to enjoy, including ones from the show's queens themselves; check them all out below!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

The TikTok app was launched in 2017 as a way for consumers to create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. In October 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States. It is currently available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, and in February 2019, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally.

