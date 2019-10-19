BWW Flashback: The Top Five Musical Moments From NBC's SMASH!

Megan Hilty, who starred as Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical drama series Smash, recently teased a potential return for the series!

Hilty told AM2DM that, "I have had some phone calls. There is hope for a future of it in some capacity."

SMASH is a musical drama that celebrates the beauty and heartbreak of the Broadway theater as it follows a cross-section of dreamers and schemers who all have one common desire - to be a Broadway star. The series starred Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Leslie OdomJr. and Krysta Rodriguez.

In honor of its potential return, we have compiled the top 5 musical moments from the series!

5. Rewrite This Story

Before they became household names with Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and The Greatest Showman (just to name a few) Benj Pasek and Justin Paul contributed to the music of SMASH, including this song from the musical Hit List, which features Jeremy Jordan and Katharine McPhee!

4. Don't Forget Me

"Don't Forget Me" is the closing number of the fictitious musical Bombshell, and it's a powerful ballad sung by Katharine McPhee, who sings the song as Marilyn Monre. It chronicles all the ways Monroe hopes to be remembered after she has passed away. It touches on all of the ways she was taken advantage of during her life, and her hopes to be a story for future women, so they don't have to go through the same experiences she did. It's a beautiful song that would serve as a powerful final number in any real musical!

3. Lets Be Bad

"Let's Be Bad" is a high energy song that features Megan Hilty as Marilyn Monroe. The song depicts Monre's fame: both the good and bad side. Hilty truly embodies this role, and its a catchy song that showcases her incredible talent!

2. Broadway, Here I Come

"Broadway, Here I Come" is a song all aspiring theater performers and creators can relate to. Whether you want to be on the stage or behind the curtain, we all know what that feeling is like: the pull towards the bright lights of the Theater District. Written by Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, this song is easily one of the most memorable and catchy numbers from the series. And to top it all of, it's the first time we hear Jeremy Jordan sing on the series, which is a blessing to any viewer.

1. Let Me Be Your Star

The top of this list had to be "Let Me Be Your Star." Every show has its iconic number, and this was the one for SMASH. Sung by both Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee, "Let Me Be Your Star" not only embodies everything about the series, but it also embodies what many aspiring performers feel. SMASH may have only lasted two seasons, but this song will resonate for a long time.





