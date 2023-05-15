Video: Robyn Hurder Performs 'Mother' By Meghan Trainor in Honor of Mother's Day

Robyn Hurder took to Instagram to share a video inspired by Mother's Day! In the video she can be seen dancing and lip syncing to the song 'Mother' by Meghan Trainor. The video also features Robyn's son, Hudson, and her husband, Clyde Alves.

Check out the video below!

Robyn Hurder is best known for originating the role of Nini in the stage adaptation of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, a performance for which she was nominated for the 2020 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

She has performed in the Broadway shows Nice Work If You Can Get It (2012-2013), Grease (2007-2008), The Wedding Singer (2006), and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005). She has taken part in a number of regional productions and Encores! stagings, and the national tours of A Chorus Line (2010), Spamalot (2006), and Starlight Express (2003-2004).