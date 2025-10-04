 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Video: Richard Thomas Opens Up About the Joy of Playing Mark Twain Today

Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

By: Oct. 04, 2025
Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Mark Twain is coming to a theatre near you! Kind of...

Emmy-Award Winning actor Richard Thomas will star in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight! on stages across North America, bringing along Twain's wry humor and irreverent observations in this legendary one-man show.

"I'm so thrilled to be taking  Mark Twain out," Thomas told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We need to hear him. He  is a true sage. He's infuriating. He's an equal opportunity offender. He's got a little bit of poison for everybody. He holds up a very rigorous mirror to our psyche as Americans and to the life that we lead. I think it's a great time for people to be reminded of what an incredibly important American figure he is."

Watch as he joins us at the legendary Sardi's to chat more about the man, the play, and the pleasure of bringing it across the country!




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
41 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Moulin Rouge!
127 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
Waiting for Godot
25 ratings

Waiting for Godot

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos