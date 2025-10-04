Video: Richard Thomas Opens Up About the Joy of Playing Mark Twain Today

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Mark Twain is coming to a theatre near you! Kind of...

Emmy-Award Winning actor Richard Thomas will star in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight! on stages across North America, bringing along Twain's wry humor and irreverent observations in this legendary one-man show.

"I'm so thrilled to be taking Mark Twain out," Thomas told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We need to hear him. He is a true sage. He's infuriating. He's an equal opportunity offender. He's got a little bit of poison for everybody. He holds up a very rigorous mirror to our psyche as Americans and to the life that we lead. I think it's a great time for people to be reminded of what an incredibly important American figure he is."

Watch as he joins us at the legendary Sardi's to chat more about the man, the play, and the pleasure of bringing it across the country!