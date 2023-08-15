Video: Richard Carson and Lauren Jones Perform 'Through the Night' From English-Language Premiere of REBECCA

Performances run 4 September to 18 November at Charing Cross Theatre.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 1 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 2 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

An all new video has been released from the English language premiere  of REBECCA at Charing Cross Theatre. The video features Richard Carson as Maxim de Winter  and Lauren Jones as Second Mrs de Winter singing "Through the Night", featuring Pianist Tom Knowles.

Watch below!

Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane  head the cast for the eagerly anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical ‘Rebecca’.

Based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 novel, by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre creators, ‘Rebecca’ has already captivated more than two million people worldwide in hugely successful productions in 12 countries and eight languages.

‘Rebecca’ had its world premiere at VBW’s Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a hugely successful revival.

The rest of the cast are: Alex James-Ward, Piers Bate, Sarah Harlington, David Breeds, Amanda Minihan, Neil Moors, Nicholas Lumley, Nigel-Joseph Francis, Elliot Swann, Scott McClure, Emily Apps, Melanie Bright, Gail MacKinnon, Tarisha Rommick, James Mateo-Salt, Rosie Glossop.

Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti’s ‘Rita’ and Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’ at Charing Cross Theatre).

It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ & ‘The Father’) and Michael Kunze.

Featuring 22 original songs, Rebecca is a gripping thriller full of intrigue and surprises that sticks closely to the original novel. Wealthy Maxim de Winter brings his naïve new wife home to his Cornish estate, Manderley, where the manipulative housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, resents the new wife’s intrusion. She persuades her that she is an unworthy replacement for the first Mrs de Winter, the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca, who perished in a drowning accident, with tragic results...

The world-famous novel was also turned into a celebrated Alfred Hitchcock film in 1940, starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders and Gladys Cooper. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning two awards; Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Rebecca was recently filmed again by Netflix starring Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Keeley Hawes.






RELATED STORIES

1
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Due to popular demand, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced an extra week for its new production of La Cage aux Folles, with 8 added performances from Monday 18 – Saturday 23 September 2023.

2
Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in Londons West End Photo
Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End

An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of SIX. Check out the video here!

3
WELCOME TO CAMPFIRE Make London Debut at the Space Theatre Next Month Photo
WELCOME TO CAMPFIRE Make London Debut at the Space Theatre Next Month

Making their London debut, New York based dance-theatre duo Welcome to Campfire present The Pigeon & The Mouse at The Space Theatre from 9-11 September 2023, following sold-out performances across NYC.

4
Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End Photo
Tickets From £31 for FRANK & PERCY in the West End

Bill Kenwright presents Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in the comedy hit of the Summer, Ben Weatherill’s Frank and Percy, under the Directorship of Sean Mathias.

More Hot Stories For You

Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat ClubJake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem, to Star in CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre HistoryVideo: THE WHO'S TOMMY Sets Record as the Most Successful Production in Goodman Theatre History
Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on BroadwayFatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway
Photos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Aaron Rodgers and Teammates Visit CHICAGO on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video Video: Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good' Video
WICKED Tour Stars Share Tips on How to Change the Planet 'For Good'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
WICKED

Recommended For You