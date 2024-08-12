Video: Real Fireworks Light Up IN THE HEIGHTS at the Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances are now underway for The Muny's production of In the Heights, the sixth show in the theatre’s 106th season, which runs through August 15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The musical's Act I finale is the song "Blackout", which features the cast on stage singing "look at the fireworks, light up the night sky". In most productions of the musical, the fireworks in question are just implied. However, The Muny took this one step further and included real fireworks lighting up the sky above the stage during the number.

Check out the video!

About In The Heights at the Muny

The cast includes Benji Santiago (Usnavi), Ariana Burks (Nina), Alex Joseph Grayson (Benny), Alysia Velez (Vanessa), Nancy Ticotin (Abuela Claudia), Miguel Gil (Sonny), Martín Solá (Kevin), Karmine Alers (Camila), Darilyn Castillo (Daniela) and Marlene Fernandez (Carla), U.J. Mangune (Graffiti Pete) and Ángel Lozada (Standby for Usnavi). Members of the ensemble and swings include Marissa Barragán, Angelica Maria Beliard, Ixchel Cuellar, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Adriel Flete, Reyna Guerra, Emily Madigan, Sebastian Martinez, Eddie Martin Morales, José J. Muñoz, Matthew Rivera, Kiana Coryn Rodriguez, Francisco Javier Thurston and Alora Tonielle. The company will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble.

The creative team for In the Heights is led by Director/Choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with Associate Choreographer Shani Talmor and Music Director/Conductor Roberto Sinha.

The design and production teams include Assistant Choreographer Matthew Rivera, Scenic Designer Arnel Sancianco, Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Caite Hevner, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Jhanaë Bonnick.

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner of The Muny.

The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers and Music Supervisor Michael Horsley.