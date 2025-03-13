Video: Rachel Zegler Performs SNOW WHITE's 'Waiting on a Wish' at Iconic Spanish Castle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel Zegler, the star of Disney’s Snow White, dazzled audiences on Wednesday for a special performance of Waiting on a Wish at a European event at the Alcázar of Segovia Castle in Spain. Watch a sneak peek of the performance here and listen to the full song below.

Joining Zegler at the event was the film’s director Marc Webb, press, content creators, children and their families from Spanish CSR Organizations (Fundación Aladdina, Fundación sin daño, Juegaterapia, Pequeño Deseo and CEMU), and families from Segovia.

The Alcázar of Segovia, a medieval castle located in the city of Segovia, in Castile and León, Spain, was the inspiration for the castle that appears in the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Photo Credit: Disney