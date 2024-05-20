Video: Rachel Chavkin and More Give Emotional Speeches at Closing Night of LEMPICKA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lempicka played its final performance on Broadway yesterday, May 19. Following the final curtain call, members of the show's creative team, including Rachel Chavkin (director), Matt Gould (book and music), and more, took to the stage to give speeches about the show.

Chavkin spoke on the show's intent and impact, including the centering of women and queer stories in theatre. She also discussed how she feels as if the reviews did not see the show the way it was meant to be seen.

"The thing that I never anticipated was a dismissal," she said. "Was a feeling that the show wasn't seen and that actually almost none of the reviews ... talked about the queer love story."

Watch the full curtain call and speeches below:

Lempicka played 27 previews and 41 regular performances at the Longacre Theatre.

Lempicka received three 2024 Tony Award nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Eden Espinosa), Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Amber Iman), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini).

The show celebrated its opening night on April 14, 2024. Read the reviews here.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography), Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), Leah Loukas (hair & wig design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design),Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.