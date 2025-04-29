Video: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Plasma Starring in New NYC Drag Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Plasma, the drag performer known for appearing in Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race, is now starring in a new series from Michael Witkes. The 30-minute dramedy Quick Change follows Leo (Witkes), a 29-year-old gay Broadway dresser who dreams of stepping out of the wings to star as the iconic female lead, Mame. When he discovers Feral Lynn Monroe (Plasma) and the vibrant world of NYC drag, Leo quits his job to reinvent himself as a drag queen.

After the success of Season 2 of his web series INTERESTED IN, creator Michael Witkes set out to work on this new project: "Now that I've been a drag queen in the city for 5 years (Pink Pancake), I aim to merge my drag and filmmaking with this series. Today, drag in media is most often seen in a competition or reality show settings. But I wanted to focus the story on the underground scene that churns out your favorite performers. The show is like THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL if Rachel Brosnahan were trying to be a drag queen instead of a comedian. Combined with the crassness and realness of GIRLS and the musical numbers dream sequences of SMASH. In a world where queer voices are being silenced, the show explores what you have to sacrifice to reach success."

Plasma is excited to be part of this project, she shares "QUICK CHANGE feels like a happy partnership of all the things that inspire and fulfill me as a queer artist; a fascination with Broadway glitz, the fabulousness and fierceness of nightlife in New York City, and the underlying drive behind a person who wants to conquer them both. It's heartfelt, it's magnetic, and it speaks to so many layers of who I am as a performer and a PERSON. And the cherry on top is working with a friend who sees me in the fold and writes with me in mind. It's a really fantastic thing to be in the passenger seat for."

A private industry reading of the pilot, QUICK CHANGE, was presented on Monday, April 28 at Red Eye NY featuring Plasma (RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE), Olivia Lux (RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE), Michael Witkes (INTERESTED IN), Ava Sofia Mattox (THE OTHER TWO, INVENTING ANNA, INTERESTED IN), Samy Figaredo (THE OTHER TWO, TRANSPARENT, INTERESTED IN), Terren Wooten Clarke (BOOK OF MORMON, AKA Kizha Carr, Glam Award Winning Entertainer of the Year), Conor McShane (THE WORST PERSON YOU KNOW @hiconor117), Cooper Howell (CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL), Bonnie Rose (AND JUST LIKE THAT, BLUE BLOODS, POSE), Daniella Darling (Glam Award Winning Breakthrough Artist).

Deals from Mamma Mia! Winter Garden Theatre (Broadway) A decade after closing, Mamma Mia! will return to Broadway this summer. The musical, featuring music by ABBA, will begin previews on August 2 ahead of an opening night on August 14. The run is slated for the Winter Garden Theater, the musical’s original home on Broadway, where it opened in 2001. The production played for a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then at the Broadhurst Theatre, making it Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time. Get Tickets from $89.00