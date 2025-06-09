Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Performs 'Jugglin' at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast of Real Women Have Curves took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Jugglin" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Real Women Have Curves is now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre and was nominated for 12 Awards this season, including Tony Awards nominations for Best Score and Best Featured Actress (Justina Machado).

It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.