Video: 'Prologue' from RAGTIME at City Center

Watch the 28-piece Orchestra play “Prologue” from the Annual Gala Presentation of RAGTIME, led by Music Director James Moore, in the video here! The concert production will play New York City Center, October 30 – November 10, 2024.

The star-studded cast includes Colin Donnell (Father), Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker Jr.), Caissie Levy (Mother), Ben Levi Ross (Younger Brother), Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), Brandon Uranowitz (Tateh), John Clay III (Booker T. Washington), Rodd Cyrus (Harry Houdini), Matthew Lamb (The Little Boy), Tabitha Lawing (The Little Girl), and Stephanie Styles (Evelyn Nesbit).

The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez (Kathleen), Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready (Henry Ford), Tiffany Mann (Sarah’s Friend), Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis (Grandfather), Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson (J.P. Morgan), Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson (Willie Conklin), Alan Wiggins, and Henry Witcher.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. and his sweetheart Sarah; a wealthy white family led by Mother; and Latvian immigrant Tateh along with his Little Girl. This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott. The production features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Kai Harada.

Casting for Ragtime is by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA. Additional casting to be announced.

Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a special two-week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the run of Ragtime includes a post-show Community Night (Nov 8, 7:30pm) with guests from the Tenement Museum and the Urban Civil Rights Museum, a performance offering ASL Interpretation (Nov 7 at 7:30pm), and a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 (Nov 7). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.