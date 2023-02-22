Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Preview the Costumes of 'The Wondrous Willa Kim' at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

The Wondrous Willa Kim will be on display through August 19, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Beginning tomorrow, February 23, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center will celebrate the long and colorful career of costume designer Willa Kim in her first-ever major retrospective exhibition, The Wondrous Willa Kim: Costume Designs for Actors and Dancers. Kim's archive was acquired by the Library in 2017. The show features an assortment of designs and costumes from her long and prolific career, including work from productions like Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies, The Will Rogers Follies, and her final Broadway show, Victor/Victoria starring Julie Andrews.

From her earliest designs to her very last production, Kim demonstrated her gift for creating whimsical costumes by using extraordinary combinations of color and texture. Born in 1917 to Korean immigrant parents, Kim began her professional life as a painter in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up. After studying at what would later become CalArts, she found a job as an assistant to Barbara Karinska, working under Raoul Pène du Bois, who was designing costumes for the Ginger Rogers 1944 film Lady in the Dark.

Following her mentors to New York, Kim began designing costumes for Broadway and off-Broadway productions, such as The Red Eye of Love, and Goodtime Charley, Song & Dance, Dancin', Tommy Tune Tonite! She designed costumes for some of the leading choreographers and dancers, like Eliot Feld and Michael Smuin, and production companies like Ballet Hispánico and American Ballet Theatre, as well as opera performances, figure skaters, and even some film and TV productions. She even designed salad-themed dresses for a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge gets an early look at the new exhibit from curator Doug Reside and Costume Historian Bobbi Owen.



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Amber Ruffin to Host 38th Annual Artios Awards in March Photo
Amber Ruffin to Host 38th Annual Artios Awards in March
Amber Ruffin will host the New York ceremony for the 38th Artios Awards, celebrating the contributions of Casting Professionals across theater, film, and television. See the list of nominees!
The Metropolitan Opera Announces 2023–24 Season Photo
The Metropolitan Opera Announces 2023–24 Season
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a 2023–24 season with the most new works in the company’s modern history. See show details, performances dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Cast Announced for MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Photo
Cast Announced for MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS
Out of the Box Theatrics has announced the initial casting and creative team for their Off-Broadway developmental production of Millennials Are Killing Musicals. See performances dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Reneé Rapp & More to Join DYLAN MULVANEY’S DAY 365 LIVE! Photo
Reneé Rapp & More to Join DYLAN MULVANEY’S DAY 365 LIVE!
Beloved TikTok creator and trans artist Dylan Mulvaney will make her grand return to the stage headlining a one-night-only, live variety show called Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! See who is taking part and how to purchase tickets.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of PARADE Take Their First BowsVideo: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the Cast of PARADE Take Their First Bows
February 22, 2023

Parade officially began previews last night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St), before a sold-out audience. Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Watch the cast take their first bows in the video here!
Video: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe TheatreVideo: First Look At The World Premiere of SHATTERED GRADIENT From Shattered Globe Theatre
February 20, 2023

Shattered Globe Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma’s introspective and empowering play Radial Gradient, directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng. See a video clip from the production below!
Video: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIETVideo: The Kid Critics Can't Stop Their Feelings for & JULIET
February 19, 2023

BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics got & Juliet on Broadway and they are telling us what they thought in this video!
Video: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Talk ON YOUR FEET National TourVideo: Gloria and Emilio Estefan Talk ON YOUR FEET National Tour
February 17, 2023

Watch Gloria and Emilio Estefan discuss how the tour of ON YOUR FEET is different from the Broadway show, and the musical's themes of diversity and perseverance.
Video: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë WanamakerVideo: See Highlights From PICTURES FROM HOME On Broadway, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein, and Zoë Wanamaker
February 10, 2023

Last night, the new Broadway comedy Pictures From Home celebrated its opening night at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). Check out video highlights of this new play from Shar White!
share