Video: Pitts & Tutty Sing 'On The App' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

The production is now playing through July 13!
Watch Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty perform "On The App" from the hit musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at A.R.T.
A naïve and impossibly upbeat Brit, Dougal, has just landed in New York for his dad’s second wedding—the dad he’s never known. Robin, the sister of the bride, is at the airport to pick him up—and she’s late for work. Hungry for an adventure in the city he’s only seen in movies, Dougal hopes native New Yorker Robin will be his guide. Taking inspiration from traditional rom-coms, this “fresh, funny, ironic, and inventive” (The Observer) new musical balances life’s sweetness and struggle as Dougal and Robin discover the meaningful impact on each of their lives a stranger can make.
Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty star in the A.R.T. production of the West End hit Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Phoenix Best and Vincent Michael are understudies.
Videos