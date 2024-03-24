Video: Phillips and Suskauer Sing 'Move On' from Axelrod's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer sing 'Move On' in Axelrod Performing Arts Center's production of Sunday in the Park with George, which plays its final performance this afternoon, Sunday, March 24th.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's bold reimagining of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park With George stars Graham Phillips, in his first return to the stages of the Tri-state in 16 years, as George, and Talia Suskauer as Dot.

Eamon Foley brings a bold, new, dance-forward reimagining of the Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine masterpiece to the stage. Inspired by the Georges Seurat painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” Sunday in the Park With George is one of the most acclaimed musicals of our time; it won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize and garnered 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. As George completes his most ambitious work, the artist struggles to create meaningful art and meaningful connections with those he's closest, including his lover, Dot. Misunderstood by the artistic community, George has the capacity to engage with the subjects on his canvas, but not with the people in his life. A century later, Seurat's great grandson – also an artist named George – is lost and in search of direction. He finds his path forward, illuminated by the color and light of the past.