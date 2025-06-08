Video: Paul Tazewell Talks Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Musical

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Paul Tazewell took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Death Becomes Her. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!