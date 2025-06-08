Video: Paul Tazewell Talks Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Musical

Death Becomes Her is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Paul Tazewell took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Death Becomes Her. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Tazewell's Broadway credits include: Hamilton (Tony Award), Doctor Zhivago, Side Show, A Streetcar Named Desire (Tony nomination), Magic/Bird; Lombardi; Memphis (Tony nom.); In the Heights (Tony nom.); The Color Purple (Tony nom.); Caroline, or Change; A Raisin in the Sun; Elaine Strich; At Liberty; Bring in ’Da Noise, Bring in ’Da Funk. Emmy Award for “The Wiz Live!” (NBC). Featured in both the web series and Phaidon book of The Artist Project.