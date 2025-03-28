Video: Patti LuPone Quotes Iconic DRAG RACE Lines at the GLAAD Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kudos for saying that, Patti LuPone, for spilling. At last night's GLAAD Awards, the Tony-winning Broadway legend recited iconic lines from RuPaul's Drag Race's finest queens. Starting out with quotes by trailblazers like Angela Davis and Harvey Milk, LuPone delved into quotes from some of Drag Race's finest, including Bianca Del Rio, Kennedy Davenport, Alyssa Edwards, Trixie Mattel, and more.

From "Not today, Satan, not today," to "Look sickening and make them eat it," the crowd roared for LuPone's delivery of the fan-favorite quotes. She also accepted the award for Outstanding New Series for Agatha All Along.

Patti Lupone delivering iconic drag race quotes on stage is to die for pic.twitter.com/DUDSXuvqSm — TheNic18 (@TheNic18) March 28, 2025

Hosted by Michael Urie, the GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cynthia Erivo, will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards for making a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting the acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.