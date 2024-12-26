Video: PBS Debuts Sara Bareilles New Year's Eve Concert Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In September, Tony Award-nominated performer Sara Bareilles performed three orchestral shows with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center. The performances were filmed for PBS' Next at the Kennedy Center program and will air on Tues., Dec. 31, 2024 at 8/7c on PBS. Watch the trailer for the episode now!

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations.

Performed live with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, David Ryan Harris, the special also features appearances from Ben Folds, Madison Cunningham and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and is conducted by Steven Reineke.