Video: Original HAMILTON Stars Perfrom At The Public Theater 2025 Gala

The Public Theater welcomed Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony Award-winning original stars of Hamilton, to its annual gala on the lawn outside the newly renovated Delacorte Theater.

Check out video of their performances below as Leslie performs a reimagined take on, "Wait for It," from Hamilton with Renee performing a song from another iconic show that got its start at the Public, "What I Did for Love" from A Chorus Line.

The gala celebrated The Public's commitment to accessible theater and the return of Free Shakespeare in the Park to a significantly enhanced venue. Completed in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy and NYC Parks, The Delacorte's revitalization ensures a more comfortable and sustainable experience for audiences and cultural workers for decades to come.

Guests scheduled to attend include Christine Baranski, Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts, André Holland, Mandy Patinkin, André De Shields, Annaleigh Ashford, Donna Murphy, Estelle Parsons, Kenny Leon, original A Chorus Line cast members (celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary) Baayork Lee, Kelly Bishop, and Priscilla Lopez, and more.

This year, The Public honored the Jerome L. Greene Foundation for their unwavering commitment to Free Shakespeare in the Park, recognizing their nearly decade-long support in ensuring this beloved cultural institution remains a vital and accessible part of New York City life.

The event also celebrated designer Paula Scher, honoring her remarkable three-decade partnership with The Public Theater. For thirty years, her visionary design and branding have shaped The Public's visual identity, and her unique artistic vision has created a powerful and distinctive brand that resonates with audiences.