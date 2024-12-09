Video: Original HAIRSPRAY Star Matthew Morrison Stops By MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The hit Off-Broadway reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now welcomed a fourth original star of Broadway's Hairspray to its stage this week. Broadway's original Link Larkin, Matthew Morrison, stopped by for a visit with his pals Marissa Jaret-Winokur, Kerry Buter and Laura Bell Bundy!

Watch as Matt and the gals take a trip down memory lane to perform a Hairspray classic, "I Can Hear the Bells" in the video!

The show is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!

This heartwarming and hilarious celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood stars Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray). The trio, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances.

Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket reflects:“It's been such a joy to witness the incredible connection between the audience and these three powerhouse women. Extending the run gives us the opportunity to share that magic with even more people. We couldn't be more excited to keep the party going!”

The extended run includes special performances on December 9 at 7 pm, December 14 at 2 and 8 PM, December 16 at 7 PM, and December 21 at 2 and 8 pm, 2024.