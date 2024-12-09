News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Original HAIRSPRAY Star Matthew Morrison Stops By MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

Watch as Matt and the gals take a trip down memory lane to perform a Hairspray classic, "I Can Hear the Bells"

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $64
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Original HAIRSPRAY Star Matthew Morrison Stops By MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The hit Off-Broadway reunion Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now welcomed a fourth original star of Broadway's Hairspray to its stage this week. Broadway's original Link Larkin, Matthew Morrison, stopped by for a visit with his pals Marissa Jaret-Winokur, Kerry Buter and Laura Bell Bundy!

LATEST NEWS

RAYGUN: THE MUSICAL Premiere Canceled Hours Before Opening
MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Enters Finals Two Weeks At New World Stages
WE HAD A WORLD Starring Joanna Gleason and Andrew Barth Feldman Tickets On Sale Now
TEETH to Play Final Performance at New World Stages in January

Watch as Matt and the gals take a trip down memory lane to perform a Hairspray classic, "I Can Hear the Bells" in the video!

The show is entering its final two weeks of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024!

This heartwarming and hilarious celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood stars Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray). The trio, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances.

Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket reflects:“It's been such a joy to witness the incredible connection between the audience and these three powerhouse women. Extending the run gives us the opportunity to share that magic with even more people. We couldn't be more excited to keep the party going!”

The extended run includes special performances on December 9 at 7 pm, December  14 at 2 and 8 PM, December 16 at 7 PM, and December 21 at 2 and 8 pm, 2024.

@marissawinokur

We never post full videos ... but Matthew Morrison should not be missed !! OG Link Larkin joins @Mama I’m a Big Girl Now to reunite one night only with OG Hairspray cast members Marissa jaret winokur @Laura Bell Bundy @Kerrybutlernyc . bells were heard by all #goat #broadway #hairspraymusical #glee #matthewmorrison #linklarkin

♬ original sound - Marissa J Winokur




Videos