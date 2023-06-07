Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor

Jordan Donica is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 1 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 3 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 4 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Where in the world is there in the world a man so extraordinaire as Jordan Donica? You could say that the Tony nominee was groomed play roles like Camelot's Lancelot du Lac... literally. Jordan grew up singing Lerner and Loewe songs like "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "On the Street Where You Live", the latter of which he already tackled on Broadway in 2018.

Five years later, he is back onstage at the Vivian Beaumont playing one of his most complex characters yet.

"Lancelot is a man to me who... the way he is perceived is not the way that he is. I wanted to highlight that and his own self-deprecating nature," Jordan told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Bart and I discussed often- what if this guy actually could do all the things that he says he can in this ridiculous song, [C'est Moi]? What if we believed in him that much? Trying to rise to that challenge has been great. In the end it think it's about a human being who is accepting of his humanity."

Camelot
Scene from Camelot.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. The revival is directed by the one and only Bartlett Sher.

"I feel that the environment that Bart creates is one of exploration. He is always crafting and exploring and expanding. I think that has allowed us as an ensemble to continue that work. It's our job to keep deepening further in that exploration. Phillipa [Soo] and Andrew [Burnap] are two people who know how to do that very well.  I wouldn't be sitting here without them."

Below, watch as Jordan talks more about his process, how he prepares for the role every night, and so much more!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT Photo
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released. Watch videos of the cast recording sessions!

2
Photos: Inside the Recording of the CAMELOT Cast Album Photo
Photos: Inside the Recording of the CAMELOT Cast Album

See the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot recording the cast album!

3
Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform The Lusty Month of May on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY

Phillipa Soo and the cast of Camelot kicked off the month of May with a performance of 'The Lusty Month of May' on the TODAY Show. The performance is also the first of four Broadway shows performing on The TODAY Show's Broadway Week this week. Watch the video of the performance now!

4
Video: On the Red Carpet of CAMELOT Opening Night Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet of CAMELOT Opening Night

Check out video from the red carpet of opening night of Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSEVideo: Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining ArmorVideo: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura LinneyVideo: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney
Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys SeasonVideo: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You