Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor

Where in the world is there in the world a man so extraordinaire as Jordan Donica? You could say that the Tony nominee was groomed play roles like Camelot's Lancelot du Lac... literally. Jordan grew up singing Lerner and Loewe songs like "If Ever I Would Leave You" and "On the Street Where You Live", the latter of which he already tackled on Broadway in 2018.

Five years later, he is back onstage at the Vivian Beaumont playing one of his most complex characters yet.

"Lancelot is a man to me who... the way he is perceived is not the way that he is. I wanted to highlight that and his own self-deprecating nature," Jordan told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Bart and I discussed often- what if this guy actually could do all the things that he says he can in this ridiculous song, [C'est Moi]? What if we believed in him that much? Trying to rise to that challenge has been great. In the end it think it's about a human being who is accepting of his humanity."

Scene from Camelot.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. The revival is directed by the one and only Bartlett Sher.

"I feel that the environment that Bart creates is one of exploration. He is always crafting and exploring and expanding. I think that has allowed us as an ensemble to continue that work. It's our job to keep deepening further in that exploration. Phillipa [Soo] and Andrew [Burnap] are two people who know how to do that very well. I wouldn't be sitting here without them."

Below, watch as Jordan talks more about his process, how he prepares for the role every night, and so much more!