Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

50th Street was abuzz last week, when Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People celebrated its opening night. The plays, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, is now running at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

This marks the first Broadway collaboration for husand and wife Gold and Herzog. "We've never had an opening like this before, where we get to sit together, both having worked on [the play]," Gold told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's really fun."

Special guests for the evening included Rachel McAdams, Richard Kind, F. Murray Abraham, Morgan Spector, Michael Cerveris and many more.

"There are a lot of young people seeing this show... and a lot of people who have never seen a play before," added Gold. "The fact that they are coming to see an obscure Ibsen play filled with a lot of complicated ideas and liking it... that's the best feeling."

In this video, watch what went down on the red carpet before the curtain went up!