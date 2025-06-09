Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Performs 'Born to Lead' at the Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Operation Mincemeat took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Born to Lead" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre. Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical's Broadway (American) premiere.

In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at London's New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.' Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London's most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the "Mincefluencers."