Video: Nicole Scherzinger & Tom Francis Perform SUNSET BLVD Tiny Desk Concert

Tony nominees Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis recently performed from the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard as part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. The performance featured a selection of iconic songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical, including the title song, “With One Look," “The Perfect Year,” and "As If We Never Said Goodbye." Watch it now!

Jamie Lloyd's imagination of Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the St. James Theatre. The production has received seven Tony Award nominations, making it the most nominated revival of the season. Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.