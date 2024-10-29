Video: Nicole Scherzinger Talks SUNSET BLVD., Broadway Audiences, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Nicole Scherzinger recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about her run in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway!

"It's divine timing, it's God's timing," she said on playing her first Broadway leading role. "The stars have aligned."

Scherzinger also talked about the differences between a West End and Broadway audience.

"A Broadway audience, they want you to know how they're feeling," she said of the audience's reactions to her performance. "They're free and it's awesome because it's more of an exchange. They give you so much energy."

Watch the full clip here!

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. is currently playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.