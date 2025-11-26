Video: Nicola Roberts in HADESTOWN UK





Get a first look at international music artist Nicola Roberts from the BRIT Award-winning group Girls Aloud as Persephone until 18 January.

The cast also includes Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice; Chris Jarman as Hades; Cedric Neal as Hermes; and Dylan Wood as Orpheus.

Melanie Bright, Allie Daniel and Lauran Rae play the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany and Sebastian Lim-Seet play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda and Jasmine Triadi as Swings.



Nicola Roberts first rose to prominence in 2002 as a member of the BRIT Award-winning group Girls Aloud, formed on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals. The group went on to achieve a record-breaking run of 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles, including four number ones, and released five hit studio albums—securing their status as one of the most defining British pop acts of the 2000s. Following the group’s hiatus in 2013, Nicola released her critically acclaimed debut solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, before going on to enjoy success as a songwriter for other artists.

In 2020, Nicola won the inaugural season of ITV’s The Masked Singer UK as ‘Queen Bee’, earning praise for her powerful and distinctive vocal performances. Later that year, she made her West End debut in Josie Rourke’s Olivier Award–winning revival of City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre, playing the dual roles of Avril and Mallory.

In 2024, Nicola reunited with bandmates Cheryl, Kimberley and Nadine for The Girls Aloud Show—a sold-out 30-date UK and Ireland arena tour that celebrated the group’s music, legacy, and their late bandmate Sarah Harding. The tour played to over 300,000 fans and received widespread critical acclaim.